Governor’s office responds to latest letter from AG Landry

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Attorney General Landry continued the tit for tat with Governor Edwards with the release of a letter to Governor Edwards on Monday morning.

The communications director for Gov. Edwards is responding to that letter with this response, “the Governor said last week that the AG was completely wrong in his opinion and neither one of his letters have changed anyone’s mind.”

As of Monday, July 20, there are 3,462 total deaths and 94,892 confirmed cases due to COVID-19.

By: Michael Scheidt