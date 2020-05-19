Governor Edwards warns of state budget cuts

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- May 18, 2020 UPDATE: The state is bracing for budget cuts in every department, including his own, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

During Monday’s press briefing, Edwards said $80 million in funds must be severed as Louisiana deals with a crippled economy due to COVID-19 and the reeling oil and gas industry.

Lawmakers are eyeing nearly two percent in cuts to every department, including the state Department of Health and Hospitals.

This week, DHH began reporting the names of nursing homes with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their facilities.

A statewide crisis hotline has been established as a source of counseling for Louisianans who may be dealing with stress caused by the national health crisis.

You can text REACHOUT to 741741 to reach a trained crisis counselor.

Edwards said over the next two weeks, the state will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases as it considers its next steps in reopen its economy.