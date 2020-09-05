Governor Edwards Visits Lake Charles Residents in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - As people continue to recover from the devastation Hurricane Laura caused, many are forced to resume their lives in neighboring areas for the time being. That’s why places like Orleans and Jefferson Parish are welcoming displaced students to attend their schools.

"That superintendent in that particular parish will decide which particular school settings to put those students in," President of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Larry Carter, said on Friday. "If there's students who have any special needs, they can consider that as well and place them in schools that better serve those students.