Governor Edwards discusses new eligibility expansion for COVID-19 vaccines for those 16 & over with health conditions

BATON ROUGE, La.– Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that vaccines are now available for anyone 16 and over with health conditions like obesity, diabetes, cancer, liver disease, kidney disease, asthma, weak immune systems and even smokers.

“You will need to complete a form to certify that you have one or more of these conditions. Obviously it is important that people be honest and only those people that qualify, otherwise they will be depriving someone who is at greater risk,” he said.

The State decided to expand eligibility because they’ve had a stable supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We came to that decision after hearing from our providers over the weekend that there’s a little slack in appointments so we are ready to accomodate more people,” Edwards said.

In the next week, Louisiana is expecting more than 102-thousand additional vaccine doses.

“The capacity for Louisiana to administer the vaccines far exceeds the supply so we are in a position for when the supply picks up,” Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health said.

With COVID-19 variant strains prevalent, Governor Edwards says the vaccine is just the defense we need right now.

“We are literally in a race against the virus, especially with the new variants. Our goal is to not have any vaccines sitting on a shelf anymore than is absolutely necessary,” Governor Edwards said.