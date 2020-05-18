Governor Edwards budget proposal uses federal funds to avoid deep cuts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposal to close a $1 billion budget gap caused by the coronavirus would avoid deep cuts to health care and education programs by relying on federal relief aid and the state’s “rainy day” fund.

The recommendations would levy modest cuts on agencies in the budget that begins July 1. The TOPS tuition program, K-12 schools and the social services department would be spared reductions. But college campuses and health programs would take hits.

The Edwards administration submitted its reworked budget proposal to legislative leaders Friday night and explained it to The Associated Press on Saturday. Lawmakers will consider the proposal as they craft spending plans.