Gov. John Bel Edwards, hopeful of flattening the curve

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana health department reports the third highest day-to-day jump in cases. There are now 14,867 cases- 1,857 cases more than yesterday.



There are also 512 deaths which are 35 more deaths than yesterday‘s numbers.



The number of patients hospitalized have only increased by six – now counted at 1809 people. Orleans Parish has 4,565 cases well Jefferson parish has 3,530 coronavirus cases.



The state also revealed that 70% of the deaths for coronavirus patients are African-American and the underlying cause is hypertension.



While the numbers are high, Governor John Bel Edwards says the state could be in route to flattening the curve.



“We are starting to see real signs that the mitigation measures that we put into place weeks ago are starting to bare real results” The governor said. “ We’re hopeful that we’re seeing the beginning of the flattening of the curve and that these efforts are going to continue through additional compliance of the people across the state.”



The governor also credits much of the optimism to doctors and nurses in the Louisiana hospitals. “They are doing some of the best work in the country right now.”



200 more ventilators are expected to get to Louisiana in the near future.