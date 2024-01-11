BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor Jeff Landry announced his endorsement of Donald Trump for president in a social media post Thursday.

The Republican governor announced his endorsement Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing in part, “President Donald J. Trump will secure our border, protect our communities, and finally stop the rampant inflation so many hardworking Louisianans have endured.”

The endorsement comes as no surprise considering Landry has been a staunch supporter of the former president and his policies. When Landry was running for governor, Trump publicly endorsed him.

Read the full post below.

The great people of Louisiana overwhelmingly voted for @realDonaldTrump twice, and I stand with them. That is why I am honored to endorse one of the greatest Presidents in our country’s history, Donald J. Trump. President Trump helped us make history last year, as we ended 8 years of Democrat governance in Baton Rouge. With President Trump leading the Republican ticket in November, his America First platform will deliver sweeping victories across the country, from The White House to the State House. President Donald J. Trump will secure our border, protect our communities, and finally stop the rampant inflation so many hardworking Louisianans have endured. As your new Governor, I look forward to working with President Trump to Make Louisiana and America Great Again! Jeff Landry via X

