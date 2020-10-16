Gov. Greg Abbott appoints El Paso native to Texas Supreme Court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed an El Paso native to the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday in El Paso.

“I’m here to announce that a native of El Paso, Rebeca Huddle, to become a Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas,” Abbott said during a press conference at Austin High School, where Huddle attended high school.

Huddle will fill the Place 5 position on the Court that was left vacant when Justice Paul Green retired on Aug. 31. Her term expires in Dec. 2022.

According to the Texas State Directory, Huddle was appointed to the First Court of Appeals by Gov. Rick Perry in 2011 and elected in 2012.

She was previously in private practice as a partner in Baker Botts L.L.P., where she specialized in complex civil litigation.

She received her undergraduate degree in political science from Stanford University and graduated from the University of Texas School of Law with honors in 1999.

You can view the announcement below.

