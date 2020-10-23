Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on the 2020 second special session

News

by: Stacie Richard

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on the end of the 2020 Second Extraordinary Legislative Session.

The press conference is set to begin at 3 p.m.

