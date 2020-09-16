Gov. Edwards shifting focus to helping Alabama, Mississippi ahead of Hurricane Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana will be mostly spared from Hurricane Sally. Gov. John Bel Edwards is now focusing on helping our neighbors in Mississippi and Alabama.

Edwards says the state is working on reallocating resources the state of Louisiana may have needed for Hurricane Sally recovery.

FEMA search and rescue assets have already been moved from Southeast Louisiana to Anniston, Alabama.

Edwards is still concerned for flooding in deep Southeast Louisiana because of storm surge.

Sally is a slow moving storm expected to make landfall on Wednesday.