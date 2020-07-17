Gov. Edwards responds to AG Landry’s opinion on face mask mandate via letter

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. Edwards made remarks about Attorney General Jeff Landry’s opinion on the face mask mandate during his monthly statewide call-in radio show.

Following that, Gov. Edwards has doubled down so to speak with a letter to the Attorney General spelling out that he believes “facts” have guided his decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards says in the letter about Landry’s opinion, “it reminded me of the famous line that ‘everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.’

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Thursday, July 16, 3,375 people have died because of the coronavirus.