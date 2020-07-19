Gov. Edwards orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an executive order that flags be flown at half- staff in honor of the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer and icon U.S. Congressman John Robert Lewis.

“Congressman Lewis is an icon of the American Civil Rights Movement and dedicated his life to protecting human rights, securing civil liberties, and building what he called “The Beloved Community” in America,” said Gov. Edwards. “As he poignantly once said, ‘When we see something that’s not right, or not just, we have a moral obligation to speak up and speak out to do something about it.’ He will be long remembered by the people of Louisiana and across the world. Please join Donna and me in praying for Congressman Lewis’ family and all who have been touched by his tremendous fight for justice and equality for all of humanity.”

