NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Eli Protiva is a college guy.

He’s an 18-year-old full-time pre-med student with a part-time job walking dogs.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says to Eli, “this work works for you?”

Eli Protiva says, “it’s nice to have a reliable source of income that isn’t the same amount of dedication as a real job would be.”

Around town, hundreds of college kids can now connect to extra cash.

They’re doing odd jobs from dog walking to dishwashing.

It’s all because of an app that just launched in New Orleans.

It’s called HustleHawks.

The hustlers as they’re called, are the college students who get side hustle jobs.

Like Elli.

And like Janae Aliana.

She’s a 22-year-old marketing major.

Now she’s making some side money by tutoring a sixth-grader named Aiden.

His mom Chantal.

She is one of the hawks of HustleHawks.

Now you get how they get the name.

And Chantel, the mom, and the customer. like all customers, they get to set the price paid.

She says, “it’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

The brains behind the business is Gerald Rossen.

He’s another college guy who hopes he’s got a hit on his hands.

Now lifting off from Louisiana and coming in for a landing across America.

With students lending a helping hand.

Any place.

Any time.

Anybody needs one.