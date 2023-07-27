WASHINGTON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve got a whopper of a watermelon in your patch awaiting harvest time, here’s your chance to see if you can win a cash prize for having the most enormous watermelon in the country.

The Old Washington Farmer’s Market will serve as an official weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, and growers of the largest three watermelons to enter the competition will win $500, $300, and $200, respectively.

The mission of the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth is to cultivate the hobby of growing giant fruits worldwide. They abide by standards and regulations that ensure quality and fairness in the world of competitive growing, recognize growers’ achievements, and provide fellowship and education for all participants.

Here is a list of some of the most enormous, heavy, giant fruits grown in years past.

Only watermelons will be weighed at this top-seed event in Old Washington.

There will also be a particular youth category, with prizes as large as $75 and as small as $25.

Each farmer or team can enter only one watermelon, and the weigh-off begins at 11 a.m. on September 2. Preregistration is not required. Just show up behind the City Hall in Washington, which happens to be across the street from Williams’ Tavern Restaurant of Historic Washington State Park.

Contact Josh Williams via joshuawilliams14@hotmail.com or call (870) 703-8256 for more information.

