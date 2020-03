Google is currently experiencing an outage impacting multiple services including Google Hangouts, Google Drive, Nest, and YouTube.



According to downdetector.com, the issues started around 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Google Status Dashboard is not currently showing any service disruptions.

Google currently experiencing major issues. Gmail, YouTube, Hangouts, Google Drive, YouTubeTV all seem to be impacted pic.twitter.com/a2eNAMJKcD — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 26, 2020