GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Ascension Parish are asking the public to assist in identifying two women accused of stealing multiple items from the Michael Kors store in Tanger Outlet.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, it was the evening of Wednesday, June 15 around 8:10 and 8:16 p.m. when two women made off with $4,328.30 worth of merchandise from the previously mentioned store.

Police say they left in a black Honda (possibly an Accord) with a covered license plate.

If anyone has any information related to the incident or the identities of the women pictured below, please contact Detective James Poe at 225-647-9572 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward.

Image Credit: Gonzales Police Dept.

Image Credit: Gonzales Police Dept.