Golf cart accident kills elderly woman near Abita Springs

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was killed in a golf cart crash, a STPSO spokesman said Tuesday night.

According to deputies, the crash happened at about 9:00 on Quimet Drive which is northeast of Abita Springs.

Deputies say a family member called to report that an elderly woman crashed the golf cart. They say that first responders found the woman pinned under the cart when they arrived.

According to deputies, the woman was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Saint Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.