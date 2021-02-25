GOHSEP offering assistance in completing damage survey following wintry weather event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is now offering assistance to those who need help completing a self-reporting damage survey it created to assess the damage that last week’s wintry weather caused in the state.
The survey will help local and state emergency managers collect data needed to aid the recovery process, according to GOHSEP spokesperson Mike Steele.
People with access or functional needs who need help completing the survey can take the following steps:
- Text DamagesLA to 898-211, which will instantly reply with the survey link, making it easier to fill out the survey on a smart phone
- Dial 211 for assistance
GOHSEP notes that completing the survey is not a substitute for reporting damage to insurance agencies. People dealing with damages should report it to their insurance agency, and they can decide to fill out the optional GOHSEP survey.
LATEST POSTS
- Human bones discovery leads to two arrests in Morgan City
- ‘American Rescue’: Where Louisiana congressmen stand on Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan
- Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Orleans Parish
- Classmates, teachers, loved ones remember life of teen killed in car crash on old bridge
- 11:30AM FORECAST — Dense fog likely again tonight. Spring-like weekend.