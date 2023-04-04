NEW ORLEANS (WGNO-TV)— What at times sounded like a carnival was actually a change of stations for the hundreds of middle school students on the Dillard University campus today.

The point of the exercise is to expose students of color to careers in medicine.

Dr. Stacy Garrett-Ray Sr. Vice-President of sponsor Ascension Healthcare stated, “Today is a seed being planted with our middle school students, 6th,7th, and 8th graders that we want to go out and love science that what #GOALS stand for. It is so important that they feel and know that they have a place within healthcare because we need them”

The hope is that by allowing students to engage in fun activities related to healthcare will encourage the students to be healthcare professionals.

#GOALS is also a partnership with Depaul Community Healthcare Centers.

CEO Michael Griffin stated, “We’re excited this early introduction with these kids and have them get prepared and in the mindset to really go into the science field.”



