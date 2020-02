NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Tucks rolls on the Uptown route on Saturday at Noon, and a few familiar faces from our News with a Twist “krewe” will be riding in the Krewe of Tucks.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez and Test Kitchen Taylor Feingold will be on the Brothel Float. The Brothel Float is one of Tucks’ newer signature floats. Look for Kenny and Taylor on Float 13A on the Neutral Ground Side, and maybe they’ll throw ya’ all some decorated toilet plungers and toilet brushes!