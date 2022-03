NEW ORLEANS(WGNO)— Local nonprofit Giving Hope, noted for feeding thousands weekly through their two food pantry locations broke ground on a new home in New Orleans East.

In addition to adding capacity for the food pantry, the new location will also be home to CityServe. A nonprofit that partners with retailers to distribute goods and services too under-served communities.

The new 50,000 sq ft. facility with sit on 10 acres beside the Toyota of New Orleans dealership on the I-10 Service Rd.