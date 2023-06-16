NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)-From feeding families in New Orleans to building orphanages around the globe, Giving Hope NOLA touches people everywhere they go.

The faith-based organization was birthed from pain out of the lives of a successful businessman and his wife.

As we salute Nexstar Founder’s Day, we sat down with the founders of the organization.

Troy and Tracey Duhon founded Giving Hope to do just that, offer a hand up to anyone that needed one, but the help is rooted in the Duhon’s faith.

Tracey Duhon explained, “Yes, it’s what we do, but it’s more about who we are, it’s who we know God called us to be, through the good, through the bad.”

A part of who they are is a successful business couple and owners of the Premier Automotive Group, who also see their own good fortune carrying responsibility.

“We really get to be stewards of what God has given us. Some of it we would have hoped for, others we wouldn’t have,” said Tracey.

In the mid-2000’s the Duhons lost two children at childbirth and that pain became the platform and purpose for Giving Hope. A platform that includes addressing food insecurity in the community but so much more.

Troy explains, “We feed 5-6,000 people a day. We operate 5 food banks throughout the country. We partner with the New Orleans Mission to operate the Giving Hope Retreat Center which works with some of the toughest drug addiction you’ve ever seen. And the mission does a phenomenal job. And then we operate the community center because there’s a need. There’s a lot of things we do because we see the need, we find partnerships and we go and make sure that people are taken care of,”