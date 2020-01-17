Give the dog a bird? Watch this fur and feathered frolic!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- The line of the old song goes, "...give the dog a bone."

In Mandeville, one bird doesn't want to be left out and is willing to let the fur and feathers fly to get his share!

Realtor Jeanne Woodrick owns Gizmo, the 7-month-old Caique parrot, and Harry, the 8-year-old Min-Pin mix. She says the two are great friends and love to wrestle. If you want to see the pair tussle, just put a bone between them.

Jeanne posted the video to her Facebook page. She says she has multiple videos of Gizmo wrestling with her kids as well as Harry. Next stop for Gizmo, WWE?