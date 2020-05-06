Give NOLA Day donations excepted now through June 2nd

For the more than 700 non-profits in the Greater New Orleans area, Give NOLA Day can not get here soon enough.

“The people that we classify as our own, that circle just got exponentially bigger,” says Devon Turner, Executive Director of Grow Dat Youth Farm.

Grow Dat Youth Farm teaches young people about growing their own food and leadership. At the same time, it is also supplying food for people that are on their rapidly growing list.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation is stepping in early with Give NOLA Day.



“There are a lot of folks who’ve lost work, people without jobs, and the non-profits who support families, who support young people, to support seniors, they need our help more than ever because they’re such a need,” says Andy Kopplin, Executive Director of the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

“The need is so much greater now. There are a number of non-profits that have lost funding because we couldn’t host our own social events, our own fundraisers. We’ve lost donors because people are economically strapped so this is an extremely important, not just for Grow Dat but for nonprofits throughout the greater New Orleans region,” says Turner.

Give NOLA Day was pushed back because of the viral pandemic. But donations are now being accepted. For more information on where to give, and a list of the charities benefiting click here.

“When you think about what those organizations do these days either to keep their doors open or to serve more people given the increased demand, we know that they need to give Nola day even more in 2020 than they’ve ever needed it,” says Kopplin.

