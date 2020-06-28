Give blood and get a FREE Thin Fried Catfish Dinner at Middendorf’s on Wednesday

SLIDELL – Middendorf’s is known as the “Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®.” The restaurant will mark their first anniversary in Slidell, LA by hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, July 1 from 11:00am – 6:00pm.

“What better way to honor a year of us being in Slidell, our second home, than by helping our community. We’re hoping that our blood drive will make it a little more convenient for many people to donate. It’s always tough fitting anything extra into your schedule, but it’s worth it to save lives.” said Middendorf’s Owner Karen Pfeifer.

Right now, there is an increasing demand for blood due to more hospitals performing elective surgeries and the busy July 4 weekend ahead.

Middendorf’s says that there are a few extra perks for coming out to the blood drive:

Everyone who donates gets a FREE Thin Fried Catfish dinner.

Everyone who donates gets at FREE T-Shirt from The Blood Center (while supplies last).

The Blood Center is now testing all successful blood donations for COVID-19 Antibodies. Test results are available in 48 hours online through the donor’s TBC Blood Donor Account.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment due to social distancing and to ensure adequate supplies. Log onto www.tbcdonors.org to schedule an appointment. You can also find the direct link to the blood drive on Middendorf’s website.

Notes from The Blood Center:

Donors should be healthy and free from cold, flu and allergy symptoms.

Screening/Registration inside Middendorf’s Slidell and Bloodmobile for Phlebotomy.

Don’t forget to eat a good meal before donating and bring your ID.

Appointments are honored, and walk-ins are welcome.