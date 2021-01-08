Girls on the Run Bayou Region needs more volunteer coaches

HOUMA, LA. — Girls on the Run Bayou Region, a physical-activity based youth development program, is looking for strong leaders as their volunteer coaches! The ten-week program is based on inspiring girls from third to eighth grade to be “joyful, healthy and confident”. The girls will learn critical life skills, the importance of community involvement and team building.

Emma Thibodeaux, a student at Mulberry Elementary says, “One of the things I like most about Girls on the Run is that it builds self-respect by teaching us to believe in ourselves and stand up for ourselves. We support and encourage each other to be the best version of ourselves that we can be.”

Each volunteer coach will use a curriculum to help the girls build on their skills, both physically and mentally. The coaches will meet with the girls typically twice a week after school for 75-90 minutes. Volunteers must be at least 18-years-old to be an assistant coach and 21-years-old to be a head coach. Volunteer coaches do not need to be runners but must complete a background check and participate in on-line and in-person training.

This year, the program will kick off February 22, 2021 at Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma. It will be the first time the Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host in-person teams in the last ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re interested in signing up to be a volunteer coach, registration is open now at www.gotrbayouregion.org/Coach.