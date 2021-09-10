Giant mud pit on Hillary Street in Uptown New Orleans causing a muddy mess for residents

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the aftermath of Ida—the streets of Uptown New Orleans are littered with trash, debris, and on one street—mud!

Tyza Brister who lives on Hillary Street in Uptown New Orleans feels stuck on her street.

“This street looks like a mud slide. It is ridiculous, it is a huge mud pit,” she said.

Tyza said she has to wear rain boots when she walks outside.

Tyza just returned home from evacuating from Hurricane Ida and says the street which the city started repairing weeks ago is now worse than ever because of Ida.

“I can’t park in front of my house like I used to. I have to park in the parking lot around the corner,” Brister said.

She went on to say, “Puts a strain on trying to get back to normal with COVID, and the hurricane. A real inconvenience.”

Drivers don’t even dare to drive down muddy lane.

“I don’t even see a street anymore,” she said.

Neighbors joke now that their street has become a giant mud pit that maybe they should take up mud wrestling or mud volleyball.

“I’d be interested in mud volleyball,” Tyza said.

But all jokes aside, it is a real hazard that Tyza feels no one should have to live with during hurricane recovery.

“We don’t need anything else right now, that is how I feel,” she said.

Neighbors are complaining to the City but feel it is an uphill battle.

“Climbing up a mountain on mud-Hillary Street,” she said.

A street that looks like a rainy Jazz Fest, but certainly doesn’t feel as jazzy.

“Disgusting. This is just nasty,” Brister said.