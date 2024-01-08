TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Did you know you may qualify to earn a degree for free at a college in southwest Arkansas?

Through the Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture), students can earn one of 25 degree and certification programs for free at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. A grant program covers tuition and fees for qualifying programs and students at UAHT.

Degree programs include:

  • Coding
  • Computer & Information Science
  • Construction Technology
  • Cybersecurity
  • Diesel Technology
    Electromechanical Technology
  • EMT (basic)
  • Industrial Electricity
  • Maintenance
  • Nursing (CNA, LPN, RN)
  • Paramedic
  • Power Technologies
  • Solar Technology
  • Teaching Assistant
  • Welding

Do any of these degree or certificate plans interest you? If you’re ready to start, call UAHT at 870-722-8124 today.

The university also offers numerous scholarships.