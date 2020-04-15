Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Flavored Yogurt – Greek-style and beyond

As a registered dietitian, I love Greek yogurt because it’s high in protein, probioitcs and calcium, and low in sugar. Reach for the wrong type of “Greek” yogurt, though, and you can be getting more sugar than a candy bar. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on the best & worst flavored Greek – and Aussie and Icelandic – yogurts on shelves.
GREEK YOGURT
- We’re the only ones who call it “Greek yogurt” – it’s referred to as “strained” yogurt in other parts of the world, because that’s what it is: yogurt that has been strained to remove the sugary, watery liquid, leaving behind the thicker, protein-rich “Greek-style” yogurt.
- 2X more protein and 40% less sugar, compared to plain nonfat yogurt
LOVE IT!
No added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no added starches as thickeners or stabilizers
Opt for Plain Unsweetened + add fresh fruit, herbs, balsamic + tomatoes, get creative with it!
Molly’s Top Picks: Fage 2% Greek Yogurt and Bellwether Farms Sheep Milk Yogurt
Siggi’s Strained Whole Milk Yogurt | no added sugar
- 100 calories – 7 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar – 0 added sugar - 11 grams protein
Wallaby Greek-Style Whole Milk Yogurt | no added sugar
- 130 calories – 10 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar – 0 added sugar - 11 grams protein
LIKE IT!
Low or no added sugar; no artificial sweeteners, some contain added thickeners + stabilizers
Siggi’s Vanilla Icelandic Yogurt | excellent option; the no-sugar-added variety is just a notch better
- 110 calories – 12 grams carbs – 9 gram sugar – 5 grams added sugar - 15 grams protein
Chobani Less Sugar
- 120 calories – 11 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar – 5 grams added sugar – 12 grams protein
Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar
- 110 calories – 13 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 0 added sugar – 15 grams protein
Two Good Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar
- 80 calories – 3 grams carbs – 2 grams sugar – 0 added sugar – 12 grams protein
HATE IT!
As much as 3x more sugar than protein; some with added starches to thicken + stabilize
- 130 calories - 12 grams carbs – 0 fiber - 11 grams sugar – 10 grams added sugar - 15 grams protein
Chobani Greek
- 120 calories – 15 grams carbs – 12 grams sugar – 9 grams added sugar – 12 grams protein
Noosa
- 160 calories – 18 grams carb – 18 grams sugar – added sugar not listed – 7 grams protein
Oui by Yoplait
- 170 calories – 17 grams carb – 15 grams sugar – 9 grams added sugar – 5 grams protein
Artificially sweetened
Yoplait Greek 100 Protein – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium & sucralose
- Per carton: 100 calories – 14 grams protein – 11 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar
Dannon Light & Fit Greek – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium
- Per carton: 80 calories – 12 grams protein – 9 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar
##
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD - and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.