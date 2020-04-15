Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Flavored Yogurt – Greek-style and beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a registered dietitian, I love Greek yogurt because it’s high in protein, probioitcs and calcium, and low in sugar. Reach for the wrong type of “Greek” yogurt, though, and you can be getting more sugar than a candy bar. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on the best & worst flavored Greek – and Aussie and Icelandic – yogurts on shelves.

GREEK YOGURT

We’re the only ones who call it “Greek yogurt” – it’s referred to as “strained” yogurt in other parts of the world, because that’s what it is: yogurt that has been strained to remove the sugary, watery liquid, leaving behind the thicker, protein-rich “Greek-style” yogurt.

2X more protein and 40% less sugar, compared to plain nonfat yogurt

LOVE IT!

No added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no added starches as thickeners or stabilizers

Opt for Plain Unsweetened + add fresh fruit, herbs, balsamic + tomatoes, get creative with it!

Molly’s Top Picks: Fage 2% Greek Yogurt and Bellwether Farms Sheep Milk Yogurt

Siggi’s Strained Whole Milk Yogurt | no added sugar

100 calories – 7 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar – 0 added sugar - 11 grams protein

Wallaby Greek-Style Whole Milk Yogurt | no added sugar

130 calories – 10 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar – 0 added sugar - 11 grams protein

LIKE IT!

Low or no added sugar; no artificial sweeteners, some contain added thickeners + stabilizers

Siggi’s Vanilla Icelandic Yogurt | excellent option; the no-sugar-added variety is just a notch better

110 calories – 12 grams carbs – 9 gram sugar – 5 grams added sugar - 15 grams protein

Chobani Less Sugar

120 calories – 11 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar – 5 grams added sugar – 12 grams protein

Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar

110 calories – 13 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 0 added sugar – 15 grams protein

Two Good Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar

80 calories – 3 grams carbs – 2 grams sugar – 0 added sugar – 12 grams protein

HATE IT!

As much as 3x more sugar than protein; some with added starches to thicken + stabilize

YQ by Yoplait

130 calories - 12 grams carbs – 0 fiber - 11 grams sugar – 10 grams added sugar - 15 grams protein

Chobani Greek

120 calories – 15 grams carbs – 12 grams sugar – 9 grams added sugar – 12 grams protein

Noosa

160 calories – 18 grams carb – 18 grams sugar – added sugar not listed – 7 grams protein

Oui by Yoplait

170 calories – 17 grams carb – 15 grams sugar – 9 grams added sugar – 5 grams protein

Artificially sweetened

Yoplait Greek 100 Protein – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium & sucralose

Per carton: 100 calories – 14 grams protein – 11 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar

Dannon Light & Fit Greek – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium

Per carton: 80 calories – 12 grams protein – 9 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar

