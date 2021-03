BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — International Women’s Day is March 8 and The Fresh Market is honoring every woman with a free cupcake. No purchase necessary.

Just stop into your local Fresh Market grocery store and head to the bakery department. Stores are also setting up a secondary display near the registers with special signage and a table of single pre-packaged cupcakes. Available while supplies last.

The Fresh Market has 159 locations in 22 states. Find a store near you.