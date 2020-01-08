Geaux Tigers! Top songs about tigers to get you into the football spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Your'e going to hear us roar! If you want to get into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game spirit, we found a few songs to pump you up if you are a Clemson Tigers fan or a LSU Tigers fan (which of course we are!)

Hopefully these "tiger tunes" will get you in the ROARING spirit, because they all have a tiger theme!

#1- Katy Perry- Roar

Katy Perry's #1 smash hit was released in 2013, sold nearly 10 million copies, and was number one in 12 countries!

#2- Survivor- "Eye of the Tiger"

"Eye of the Tiger" was the theme song to Rocky III in 1982. The song was #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 for 6 weeks, and by 2015 had sold over 4 million in digital downloads.

3- Louis Armstrong- Tiger Rag

New Orleans' own grand trumpeteer, Louis Armstrong's version of "Tiger Rag" came out in the 1930's, but still sounds fresh today!

Here are a few other songs with "tiger" in the title.

#4-Roseanne Cash- "Dance with the Tiger"

#5- Jefferson Starship- Ride The Tiger