Draft Analyst Mike Detillier joins Geaux Nation Sports Director to break down everything from LSU draft picks to who the New Orleans Saints should take.

Specific topics covered:

-Upside for Terrace Marshall Jr

-Should the Saints take Terrace Marshall Jr or a cornerback??

-LSU WR JaMarr Chase or Florida TE Kyle Pitts?

-Why teams should stay away from LSU DT Tyler Shelvin in the 3rd Round

For more from Mike Detillier, visit his website at MikeDetillier.com