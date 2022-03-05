NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Gas prices continue to rise in the New Orleans area and around the nation amid a decrease in the domestic gas supply and an increase in demand and in the wake of Russia’s increase of Ukraine.

According to AAA, the current average price of gas in New Orleans is $3.76, but on Saturday, the price of gas skyrocketed to $4.19 at a Metairie gas station.

“I mean, it definitely costs more, but I mean, it is what it is, you know. What are you going to do about it?” said driver Caleb Ebeyer.

Some New Orleans drivers are comforted in knowing the struggle is felt across the state.

“When I was just in Livingston, it was the same, $3.69, at the gas station, so at least in Metairie or New Orleans, it’s no different than it is in, you know, a parish outside of New Orleans,” said driver Matthew Friedman.

Others say they’re left with no choice but to fill up because of the limited public transportation options.

“There’s no way I can avoid paying for the gas,” said driver Hanna Kwasik. “There’s nothing I can do, really, but I would be pleased when the price would be lower.”

Drivers believe gas prices will most likely affect spring and summer vacations.

“I think, coming up in the summertime, it’s going to be more difficult for people, you know, if it gets to $5 a gallon, of course,” said Friedman. “And I think that you’ll see that with travel, unfortunately, that people won’t do as much if they don’t have to.”

Some say possible solutions may be a double-edged sword.

“You know, open the Federal Reserves or start pumping from the federal end, maybe the price will be lower,” guessed Kwasik.

According to a spokesperson for AAA, economic indicators point to higher crude oil and gasoline prices for the remainder of winter and intro spring.