Gas-like odor in New Orleans after Chalmette Refinery is struck by lightning

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, April 16, 2020, at 5:17 p.m., the New Orleans Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a gas-like odor throughout the New Orleans area.

Chalmette Refining – PBF Energy, released the following statement.

“An external power failure occurred during a major thunderstorm today (on Saturday, April 18, 2020) that caused a loss of electricity to Chalmette Refining at approximately 4 PM.

Refinery personnel responded immediately to manage the incident, following standard procedures.

Everyone onsite is safe and accounted for, with no injuries reported.

Flaring occurred when the refinery lost power. Flaring is an essential, regulated part of a refinery’s integrated, engineered safety systems, designed to safely and effectively combust excess gases in incidents like today’s power failure.

Offsite air monitoring found zero readings and we will continue to monitor. There have been no community impacts other than some nuisance odors.

The St. Bernard Fire Department was called and came on-site to inspect the facility.

Appropriate public officials and government agencies have been advised of the incident.”