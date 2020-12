BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Deputies responded to a call about a stabbing shortly after midnight on Nov. 30.

During their investigation, it was discovered that 19-year-old Gage Schouest had a physical altercation with a juvenile victim.

Schouest stabbed the victim with a knife.

The victim was treated for moderate injuries at a nearby hospital.

Schouest was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Ascension Parish jail where no bond has been set yet.