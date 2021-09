As of 1:00 AM on Monday morning, Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm.

After bashing the Louisiana coast with 145 mph winds, Ida moved inland and left a trail of damage in its path.

Home severely damaged on Apple Street in Metairie, by Hurricane Ida

Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

Galleria damaged during Hurricane IdaGalleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

Ida damage at the Galleria

All pumps out of gas in Gentilly

Gentilly gas station out of gas

Sandbags in Plaquemines Parish

St. Tammany sandbag filling locations for Tropical Storm Ida

Boarding up a home in Metairie

Bubba Dove Floodgate in Terrebonne Parish

Sandbags available in Lafitte

Sandbag filling stations in St. Charles Parish

St. Tammany sandbag filling locations for Tropical Storm Ida

Long gas lines in Mereaux

Preparing for Hurricane Ida

Preparing for Hurricane Ida

Traffic backed up in Slidell as Louisianans hurry to evacuate

funny-Jim-Cantore-sign-on-Causeway

Filling sandbags in St. John Parish

Long gas lines in Metairie