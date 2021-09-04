GALLERY: LSU trails UCLA in historic Rose Bowl trip

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • LSU coach Ed Orgeron, middle right, leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson looks for a receiver during the first half of the teams' NCAA college football game against LSU on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) is tackled by UCLA defensive back Obi Eboh (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • LSU quarterback Max Johnson, right, throws under pressure from UCLA linebacker Mitchell Agude (45) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is tackled by LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • LSU coach Ed Orgeron, left, prepares to lead his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • LSU wide receiver Koy Moore (2) stiff-arms UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is stopped short of the goal line by UCLA defensive back Martell Irby (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) looks back at an LSU defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers talks with head coach, Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins before a game at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of Rose Bowl before a game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins warms up before a game against the LSU Tigers at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of Rose Bowl before a game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Max Johnson #14 of the LSU Tigers throws against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Max Johnson #14 of the LSU Tigers throws against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Zach Charbonnet #24 of the UCLA Bruins runs for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Zach Charbonnet #24 of the UCLA Bruins runs for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Kayshon Boutte #1 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball against Jay Shaw #1 of the UCLA Bruins in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Kayshon Boutte #1 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball against Bo Calvert #33 of the UCLA Bruins in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Trey Palmer #33 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Zach Charbonnet #24 of the UCLA Bruins runs the ball against Damone Clark #18 of the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Zach Charbonnet #24 of the UCLA Bruins runs the ball against Damone Clark #18 of the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Zach Charbonnet #24 of the UCLA Bruins runs the ball against Ali Gaye #11 of the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of Rose Bowl before a game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of Rose Bowl during play between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of Rose Bowl before a game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of Rose Bowl before a game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Zach Charbonnet #24 and Mike Martinez #88 of the UCLA Bruins celebrate a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Kayshon Boutte #1 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Enjoy the LSU-UCLA game photo gallery (courtesy: Getty & AP Images)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News