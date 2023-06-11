NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 37th annual Creole Tomato Festival is painting the French Market Red Sunday, June 11.

Brining good food, tomato inspired of course, and family fun the festival spans through the French Market attracting tourists and locals alike.

Festival goers get to experience authentic New Orleans cuisine through classic dishes like Okra Shrimp Creole Tomato Stew from vendor A&A Catering and some new ones like Red Snapper in Creole Tomato Sauce over rice with plantain which won this year’s most creative creole dish from vendor Numada.

Check out the festivities:

The festival wraps up at 6 p.m. More information can be found on their website at: Creole Tomato Festival

