NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The consent decree for the New Orleans Police Department is still in effect for now.

Attorneys for the city and NOPD filed a motion to terminate the consent decree, appearing before Judge Susie Morgan Wednesday morning, but federal monitors argued the police department isn’t ready.

It has been ten years since the City of New Orleans, New Orleans Police Department and U.S. Department of Justice entered a consent decree following the DOJ’s investigation into NOPD, finding the department to be unconstitutional at the time.

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, consent decree supporters gathered outside the courthouse to protest an end to the agreement.

“Without the consent decree, there’s no form of oversight in NOPD, which, still under the consent decree, continues to be corrupt, continues to constantly have officers under investigation,” J Martel, with the New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police, said.

The city’s attorneys argued substantial compliance has been met.

“We made our case today that the city believes that the pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing that existed in 2011 when DOJ did their investigation report has been remedied for years now, and under the law, we believe that we have a constitutional police department, and we’re legally entitled to exit from the consent decree,” attorney Daniel Davillier said.

Federal monitors asked Judge Morgan to deny the motion, saying there are still areas for improvement, including community engagement and bias-free policing.

During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said NOPD is responsible for the progress they have made during the past ten years.

“I believe that we can definitely, not only be in compliance but that we can make sure we remain first class, 21st century constitutional policing police department, which is a model for the country,” Cantrell said.

If the consent decree were to be terminated, NOPD’s superintendent would regain control of the department, which concerns some in the community.

“We need community oversight in some form, and the consent decree is the little bit that we have,” Martel said.

The judge said she will take the matter under advisement, meaning she will consider both arguments. There is no timeline for her decision.

