Furious couple claims Target employee ‘cut up’ gift cards worth 100s of dollars

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Thirty-three new troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are out of a job after it was discovered they allegedly cheated on exams, authorities said at a press conference Tuesday.

Col. Mark McDonough, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety and head of GSP, said that students with the 106th trooper school cheated during an online test for speed detection in October of 2019. The investigation began just days after testing and included interviews with each of the students.