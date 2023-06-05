NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Funeral services for Belle Adelman-Cannon, the teen who was killed after being struck by a school bus in City Park, will be held Wednesday, June 7.

Remembered by family and friends as a rising senior at Benjamin Franklin High School and an LGBTQ+ activist, Cannon’s service will take place at her spiritual home, Touro Synagogue at 2:00 p.m.

Police said the driver of a school bus has been identified as 34-year-old Arielle Tillman, but it is unclear at this time whether Tillman will face charges.

