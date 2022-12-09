COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The funeral for a beloved pastoral assistant will be held at the same church where she worked, St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington.

The visitation for Ruth Pratts was held tonight (Dec. 9), and the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Dec. 10).

Parishioners and members of the wider Covington community gathered together to honor her memory and discuss the impact she had on their lives.

Prats and her friend, retired priest, Father Otis Young, were murdered in November. Detectives say that Prats and Young were kidnapped from Prats home, and then beaten and stabbed to death.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody, but has not released a motive.

