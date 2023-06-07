NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Friends and family gathered at Touro Synagogue Wednesday (June 7), to remember the life of 17-year-old Belle Adelman-Cannon.

Struck and killed by a school bus in City Park on June 3, Adelman-Cannon would have been a senior this fall at Ben Franklin High School.

At the funeral service, the Rabbi Cantor Kevin Margolius said he wanted to talk about “how angry we all are… even as a clergyman, this moment tests my own faith and leaves me grasping for answers.”

