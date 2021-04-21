Funeral arrangements for Kori Gauthier set for Opelousas April 24

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services for an Opelousas LSU student whose body was found in the Mississippi River after her car crashed on a Baton Rouge bridge will be held on Saturday, April 24.

Services for Kori Gauthier, 18, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 24 at Our Savior’s Church in Opelousas, according to Williams Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Catholic Cemetery in Leonville. She is survived by both parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Gauthier disappeared on Tuesday, April 7 shortly after her car crash on the I-10 bridge in Baton Rouge. Her car and her belongings were abandoned on the bridge. Numerous agencies and local volunteers spent the next week searching for her until her body was recovered from the Mississippi River on April 13 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Officials have determined there was no criminal activity or foul play involved in her disappearance.