NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Joe Cooper, the husband of WWOZ radio’s Leslie Cooper, was still listed in critical condition Saturday night. Cooper was shot once in the chest, once in the abdomen and twice in the leg in an attempted home invasion in late May.

Friends and loved ones have not stopped fighting alongside the family, raising money and donating blood.

Saturday, they held a silent auction to help pay for medical bills. This was the second week in a row appointments for the blood drive booked up within minutes. Donors, then turned away and redirected to other locations.

“They’ve never seen a response like this,” Cooper’s close friend, Anthony Filippone said. “I believe they said it was the largest amount of donations to a single person they’ve ever had. I’m not surprised, he’s the type of person that warrants this type of response.”