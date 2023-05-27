KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Local froyo shop, Tutti Frutti, is reaching out to the Flores family in their time of grief.

On Sunday June 4th, Tutti Frutti’s will host a fundraising day for the Flore’s families Go Fund Me for 12-year-old Adrien Flores who lost his life after a ice cream truck ran into the families apartment leaving the boy critically injured.

Recently Adrian was pronounced legally dead and was taken off life support.

The shop’s Kenner location located at 817 W Esplanade Ave will donate 20% of their sales to the family.

The restaurant released an official statement on the passing of Adrian saying, “We are here to help those in need. We are heart broken and sad of the loss of Javier A. Flores. Our heart and prayers go to his family.”

Those who cannot make it to the fundraiser and would like to donate can visit the families Go Fund Me page at: GoFundMe.com/HelpForAdrian.

The driver who injured Adrian, 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor, is in Kenner Police custody and has been charged with negligent homicide.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.