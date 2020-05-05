Fundraiser for families of Baton Rouge officers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – A fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, to support the families of Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr. and Cpl. Derrick Maglone.

Organizers say that 100% of the proceeds will go to the families of the two police officers.

The fundraiser is taking place at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant is located at 4580 Constitution Ave.

Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr. died in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Conrad St.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone was injured in that same shooting and is still recovering at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News