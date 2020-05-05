Fundraiser for families of Baton Rouge officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – A fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, to support the families of Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr. and Cpl. Derrick Maglone.

Organizers say that 100% of the proceeds will go to the families of the two police officers.

The fundraiser is taking place at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant is located at 4580 Constitution Ave.

Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr. died in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Conrad St.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone was injured in that same shooting and is still recovering at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.