Fund to save Space Camp reaches $1.5 million goal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center says donations from around the country have helped save Space Camp.

The center said Tuesday that SAIC had donated $250,000 to its Save Space Camp campaign, pushing the total over the $1.5 million goal a week after the donation effort began.

The money will be used to keep the museum operating and allow Space Camp to open in April 2021.

The Rocket Center closed March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the museum reopened in May, and Space Camp resumed at the end of June. But according to the Rocket Center, business is down drastically since reopening, and Space Camp had about 20 percent of its normal enrollment.

SAIC’s donation joins nearly 8,000 donations from people and corporations from all 50 states and 36 countries.

The Rocket Center says any money given over its initial goal will be used to offset losses due to COVID-19. Donations and more information are online at savespacecamp.com.