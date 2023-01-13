Pro Wrestler, TV star Luke Hawx talks wrestling's return to New Orleans, and more...

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — International pro wrestling and television star Luke Hawk stopped by WGNO Studios to chat with our Aaron S. Lee about portraying “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in NBC’s ‘Young Rock’ and on the hit Starz show ‘Heels’ as well as his role in the upcoming wrestling movie ‘The Iron Claw’ about the famous Von Erich family in Texas.

Hawx also talks about what he’s learned from industry giants, such as ‘Young Rock’ producer and star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NWA owner and Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan, and ‘Heels’ co-star Stephen Amell.

Hawx also invites New Orleans wrestling fans to join him for a jam-packed WildKat Pro Wrestling card set for Saturday, Jan. 21, at John Curtis Christian School. Bell time is 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at WildKat Sports or by clicking here.

Tickets start at $12 for kids, $15 for adults.

Front row ringside, only $35.