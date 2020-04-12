Fringe & Company to make masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans clothing and accessory line is bringing in major business amid the coronavirus crisis.



“I was not expecting this” Fringe and Company Owner, Kelsey Campion told WGNO. “I just thought that I’d put a couple masks up for sale of people who wanted them could buy them and then immediately saw a need.”



Kelsey began Fringe and Company over two years ago – working from an in-home studio and mainly selling custom jackets and one-of-a-kind apparel. However, since the coronavirus pandemic, she’s shifted her focus, creating and selling masks for the first time ever!



“I was getting messages from healthcare workers, people in social work, people in jails that just simply didn’t have enough PPP asking whether or not I could make them.”

Luckily, the designer had some extra fabric that she was going to turn into spring head wraps! Since committing to the new item, Campion has had 15 hour days!



“She’s here for New Orleans and New Orleans is all about helping our neighbors and helping each other” Fringe and Company Customer, Alix Tarnoqsky shared.

Kelsey creates two types of masks, cotton which the CDC recommends and also, sequin and these are the fun ones! She donates 20 percent of those proceeds to service industry workers! “To date we’ve raised over, I think $3,500 dollars, yeah, around $3,500 if not more at this point.”



She plans on donating through this pandemic!



You can also purchase a care package from Fringe and Company at fringe-co.com!



If you know of a small business, email Rachael at roneil@wgno.com